Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 Admit Card: BSTC Admit Card released at panjiyakpredeled.in, check direct link

The Department of Elementary Education, DEE Rajasthan will be conducting the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 on October 8.

The Department of Elementary Education, DEE Rajasthan will be conducting the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 on October 8. Students can now download the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course, BTSC Admit Card from the official website - www.panjiyakpredeled.in.

Registered candidates will be appearing for the exam in a single shift between 2 pm and 5 pm. Candidates must carry their BTC Admit Card printout to the exam hall. Candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the centre. 

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 Admit Card: Direct link to download 

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Pre D.El.Ed 202' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to download admit card

Step 4: Sign in and enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 admit card will open.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned on admit card

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card for future use.

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is conducted for entry into DElEd (General/Sanskrit) courses available at several public and private teacher education institutes. Candidates from the general category must secure 50 percent marks and those in the reserved categories must secure at least 45 percent of marks.

