Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Exam result OUT at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to check

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022 exam result declared at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Exam result OUT at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to check
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has declared the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 at the official website--police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check their result.  The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4388 vacancies for the post of police Constable. The recruitment exam was conducted from May 13 to 16 and July 2.

Now the next stage will be conducted ie PET/PST. A list of candidates who qualified for the PET/PST has been published. The results have been declared for the following Battalions- Bikaner(3rd), Tonk, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner (10th), Delhi, and District Banswara.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the results and recruitments tab
  • Click on the link for the police Constable result for the Battalion
  • The result will be displayed on your screen
  • Check and download for future purposes. 

