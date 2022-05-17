Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Constable exam cancelled after paper leak

File photo

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam 2022 has been cancelled after it was leaked, police said on Tuesday.

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14. The paper of this shift will be conducted again. The decision was taken on Monday, police said.

READ | From backbencher in college to top IPS officer: Meet DGP of Tamil Nadu C Sylendra Babu

The screenshot of paper was taken and leaked from an exam center in Jhotwara town in Jaipur.

The cancellation will now affect more than 2.5 lakh candidates. This exam was conducted for 4388 total posts.

According to the police headquarters, during the second shift of the examination on May 14, the envelope of the paper was opened before time by the centre superintendent of Diwakar Public School, Jaipur.

A case has also been registered in connection with the paper leak, they added. Rajasthan Police had conducted the written examination for the post of constable from May 13 to May 16.

(With agency inputs)

READ | PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Notification for 1200 vacancies released, apply now