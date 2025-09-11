Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at police.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link HERE

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at police.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link HERE
Rajasthan Police admit card: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on September 11, 2025. All registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites -- police.rajasthan.gov.in, and the state's recruitment platforms, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025.

Steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section.

Step 3: Search the link ‘Constable Admit Card 2025’.

Step 4: Download the admit card by entering your login details.

Step 5: Take a printout

Get a direct link HERE.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Pattern

A total of 150 questions will be asked in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. Each question will be of 1 mark. This means that the entire paper will be 150 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours for the exam. There is also a provision of negative marking.

Minimum Passing Percentage:

  • General, EWS, BC and EBC- 40%
  • SC and ST- 36%
  • Local candidates of TSP area will be given relaxation.

