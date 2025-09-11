Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at police.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link HERE

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025.

Rajasthan Police admit card: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on September 11, 2025. All registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites -- police.rajasthan.gov.in, and the state's recruitment platforms, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025

Steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section.

Step 3: Search the link ‘Constable Admit Card 2025’.

Step 4: Download the admit card by entering your login details.

Step 5: Take a printout

Get a direct link HERE.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Pattern

A total of 150 questions will be asked in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. Each question will be of 1 mark. This means that the entire paper will be 150 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours for the exam. There is also a provision of negative marking.

Minimum Passing Percentage:

General, EWS, BC and EBC- 40%

SC and ST- 36%

Local candidates of TSP area will be given relaxation.

