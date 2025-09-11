Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at police.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link HERE

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence
EDUCATION
The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025.
Rajasthan Police admit card: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on September 11, 2025. All registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites -- police.rajasthan.gov.in, and the state's recruitment platforms, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: Go to the recruitment section.
Step 3: Search the link ‘Constable Admit Card 2025’.
Step 4: Download the admit card by entering your login details.
Step 5: Take a printout
Get a direct link HERE.
A total of 150 questions will be asked in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. Each question will be of 1 mark. This means that the entire paper will be 150 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours for the exam. There is also a provision of negative marking.
