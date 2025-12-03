Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 Today: RSSSB exam result to be declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check steps to download PDF

What is IIT Kanpur's Bright Minds Scholarship? Check eligibility, steps to apply and more
The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board will release the result by early December. The Rajasthan Patwari recruitment examination result will be declared on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) will release the result likely by December 10, 2025, maybe earlier, according to what RSSB said. The Rajasthan Patwari recruitment examination result will be declared on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB exam was conducted on August 17, 2025 across 38 districts in the state for 3705 Patwari vacancies.
Among 6.7 lakh (676,011) registered candidates around 6 lakh (600,858) appeared in the written test. The result will be published in PDF format, which will mention the roll numbers, category-wise ranks, and other necessary details of the candidates. A category-wise cutoff will also be published simultaneously.
-Visit the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
-Click on the link titled “Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025”.
-Download the PDF and use “Ctrl + F” to search your roll number.
However, candidates must keep checking the website on a daily basis as the board will be uploading the result pdf either today or any day soon before/on December 10 as Alok Raj, Chairman, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board shared on X. After the RSSB results are published, the shortlisted candidates would have verify their document followed by final merit list and allotment of posting districts.