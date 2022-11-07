Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 schedule released on rajneetug2022.in, details here

File photo

The Rajasthan NEET UG counselling schedule for the second round has been released by the RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan. Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website at rajneetug2022.in.

RUHS will announce the NEET UG seat matrix will be available on November 8. The provisional merit list for State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, and NRI will be released on November 12. The seat matrix will be released on November 13, 2022.

For Govt., Govt. Society colleges, RUHS CMS - INR 10000 (5000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC candidates) For private medical colleges – INR 1.0 lakh.

All candidates willing to participate must deposit, if not deposited earlier, online INR 10,000/- (INR 5,000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC) for allotment in Govt. Medical Colleges and Govt. Societies colleges (Jhalawar) / RUHS CMS and INR 1,00,000/- (for allotment in Private Medical colleges) upto the point of allotment, failing which they will not be considered for admission to a seat in a college in Round 2.

In Round 1, those candidates who deposited only INR 10,000/- or 5,000/- as the case may be, and who now wish to opt for private colleges also (along with Govt. colleges) are required to deposit the difference amount of INR 90000 or INR 95000 (as the case may be) online upto the point of allotment, failing which they will not be considered for admission on a seat in a private college.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important dates

Publishing of seat matrix after round 1: 08.11.2022

Start date for filling of the online application form: 08.11.2022

Last date for depositing the application fee at the website: 11.11.2022 (4.00 pm)

Last date for submitting the online application form at the website: 11.11.2022 (11.45 pm)

Publishing of provisional merit list: 12.11.2022

Publishing of seat matrix after round 1: 13.11.2022

Document verification and seat allotment: 13.11.2022

Verification of Disability certificate: 13.11.2022

Seat allotment on merit: 14.11.2022 to 19.11.2022

Joining by candidates: 15.11.2022 to 21.11.2022

Mop-up round of seat allotment (off-line): To be notified later

Eligible candidates will be able to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses offered by various Medical and Dental colleges Through Rajasthan NEET UG counselling.