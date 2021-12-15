Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021 latest updates: Dates, eligibility, fees, seat intake

The conducting authority for Rajasthan MBBS Counselling 2021 is the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board and Principal and Controller, SMS Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur.

The authorities are expected to soon begin the counselling for NEET 2021. Soon after the counselling sessions, a category-by-category merit list will be revealed. Rajasthan MBBS Counselling Round 1 seat allotment list would be announced. For Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021, a total of 3683 candidates will be given MBBS and 1403 BDS seats.

Three rounds of counselling will be held by the authorities, including a mop-up round to shortlist candidates for admission to the participating institutes. Registration, option filling, document verification, and seat assignment are all part of the counselling process.

Candidates' seats will be assigned depending on their NEET entrance exam score, seat availability, and reservation criteria. The NEET results have been declared by the conducting authority, NTA. The scorecards of candidates were sent to their registered emails. To know more about the NEET Rajasthan MBBS 2021 counselling, keep reading this post.

MBBS Counseling in Rajasthan for 2021

To prevent missing the deadlines, eligible candidates should check the counselling schedule. The timetable will aid candidates in keeping track of the admissions events. Important dates for NEET Rajasthan MBBS 2021 counselling will be available on its official website as and when they are notified.

The Rajasthan MBBS Counseling Procedure 2021

Candidates who score the required number of marks in NEET are eligible to participate in the counselling phase. Three rounds of counselling will be conducted by the officials. All candidates must complete an online registration form in order to participate in the counselling process. The following are the procedures to do in order to participate in Rajasthan MBBS 2021 counselling:

To register for the counselling procedure, candidates must supply their personal, academic, and contact information. To finish the registration process, pay the required fee via online payment.

Shortlisted applicants' names, as well as their earned rank and examination roll number, will be published on a merit list.

All shortlisted candidates must report to the designated counselling center with all required documents for verification, as per the merit list. The verification of documents is a crucial stage. Please note that only those candidates who pass the document verification process will be permitted to fill out their choices.

Following the verification of documents, aspirants must fill out an online choice form to indicate their selection for the institute. To submit their options for seat allocation, candidates must lock their preferences.

The officials then assign seats to candidates based on their choices, seat availability, entrance exam scores, and reservation conditions. The candidates must next pay the required fees in order to secure a spot at the university. The seat assignment letter will be sent to the candidates via the internet. If the candidate does not obtain the seat of their choice, they are eligible to compete in subsequent rounds of seat allocation.

Candidates who have been offered seats at the university must report to the institute on the designated date and time to confirm their acceptance.

Rajasthan MBBS Counseling 2021: Verification Documents

The following documents will be requested for verification of the shortlisted candidates:

Admit card for NEET

Scorecard for NEET

Certificate of residence

Class 12-mark sheet Class 10-mark sheet or any comparable certificate showing D.O.B.

Bond in accordance with the appropriate Proforma.

Caste certificate, sub-category certificate, if necessary

Letter of seat assignment with four passport-size photographs

If candidates fail to bring the required documents for verification, their admission will be revoked.

Bond Proforma for Rajasthan MBBS Counseling in 2021

At the time of reporting to the designated institute, candidates must fill up and submit a bond proforma. Candidates who are offered seats in a Government Medical College must post a bond of Rs. 5 lakhs (five lakhs’ rupees) and sign a two-year commitment to serve the State Government after completing the course.

Authorities will seize the bond of Rs. 5 lakhs from any candidate who drops out of the course after the second round of counselling for whatever reason.

Seat Intake for Rajasthan MBBS Counseling in 2021

Candidates are advised to check the seat intake for Rajasthan MBBS Counseling in 2021 on its official website.