Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card out: Check official website, other details here

Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card has been released on the official website

Rajasthan Joint Employment Test, JET admit card 2022 has been released at the official website-- jetauj2022.com. The Rajasthan JET 2022 exam has been scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 19, at various examination centres in the state. Candidates can visit the official website of Agriculture University, Jodhpur for more details.

Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website www.jetauj2022.com

On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the entire admission schedule here.

The JET Examination is held to give admission to candidates for various UG Degree Programmes in Agriculture and Allied Science offered by State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan (SKRAU, Bikaner, MPUAT, Udaipur, SKNAU, Jobner AU, Jodhpur, AU, Kota and RAJUVAS, Bikaner).

