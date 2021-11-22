Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply for 135 Constable Posts at home.rajasthan.gov.in - Check important dates

Home guard department, Rajasthan to begin the online applications process soon for the recruitment of constable, constable (driver), constable (drum man), and constable (bigular) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the home guard department at home.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin on November 24. The last date to apply is December 15, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 135 vacancies, out of which 101 posts are for constables, 10 are for constables (T.S.P. region), 2 are for constable (bigular), 2 are for constables (drum man), 18 are for constables (vehicle driver), 2 are for constables (vehicle driver) and 2 are for constable driver (T.S.P. region).

Rajasthan Home Guard Vacancy details:

Constables101

Constables (T.S.P. region): 10

Constable (bigular): 2

Constables (drum man): 2

Constables (vehicle driver): 18

Constables (vehicle driver): 2

Constable driver (T.S.P. region): 2

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Home Guard Post: Candidate must have done class 8th and should have LMV/ HMV Driving License

Physical Eligibility:

Male

Height: 168 Cms

Chest: 81 Cms and 86 Cms

Weight - 47.5 Kg

Female

Height: 89 Cms

Weight: 43 Kgs

Rajasthan Home Guard Age Limit: 18 to 35 Years

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment Application fee:

Candidates from the general/creamy layer OBC of the Rajasthan/ MBC category have to apply the application fee of Rs 500 as an application fee.

Economic backward category/ non-creamy layer category of OBC (Rajasthan), MBC category, SC/ST, Saharia and general category, OBC, MBC category who annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh (Only for native people of Rajasthan) need to pay Rs 400 as application fee.