Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 2756 Junior Assistant, Clerk posts at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court is inviting applications for 2756 Junior Assistant, Clerk, and Junior Judicial Assistant posts. The last date to apply is September 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hcraj.nic.in.

HCRAJ Clerk Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Junior Judicial Assistant (High Court)

No. of Vacancy: 320

Pay Scale: 20800 – 65900/- Level 5

Post: Clerk Grade II (State Legal Service Authority)

No. of Vacancy: 04

Post: Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority)

No. of Vacancy: 18

Post: Clerk Grade II (District Court) – Non-TSP

No. of Vacancy: 1985

Post: Clerk Grade II (District Court) TSP

No. of Vacancy: 69

Post: Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) Non-TSP

No. of Vacancy: 343

Post: Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) TSP

No. of Vacancy: 17

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done Graduation from any recognised university.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.

For General/OBC/EWS: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD of RAJ: 350/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website hcraj.nic.in.

Important Dates for HCRAJ Clerk Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: August 22, 2022

Last date for online application submission: September 22, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 22, 2022

Date of Written Exam: Notify Soon

HCRAJ Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test.