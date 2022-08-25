Search icon
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 2756 Junior Assistant, Clerk posts at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hcraj.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

File photo
Rajasthan High Court is inviting applications for 2756 Junior Assistant, Clerk, and Junior Judicial Assistant posts. The last date to apply is September 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hcraj.nic.in.
 
HCRAJ Clerk Vacancy 2022 Details
 
Post: Junior Judicial Assistant (High Court)
No. of Vacancy: 320
Pay Scale: 20800 – 65900/- Level 5
 
Post: Clerk Grade II (State Legal Service Authority)
No. of Vacancy: 04
 
Post: Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority)
No. of Vacancy: 18
 
Post: Clerk Grade II (District Court) – Non-TSP
No. of Vacancy: 1985
 
Post: Clerk Grade II (District Court) TSP
No. of Vacancy: 69
 
Post: Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) Non-TSP
No. of Vacancy: 343
 
Post: Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) TSP
No. of Vacancy: 17
 
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done Graduation from any recognised university.
 
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
 
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.
For General/OBC/EWS: 500/-
For SC/ST/PWD of  RAJ: 350/-
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website hcraj.nic.in.
 
Important Dates for HCRAJ Clerk Recruitment 2022
Starting date for online application submission: August 22, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 22, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 22, 2022
Date of Written Exam: Notify Soon
 
HCRAJ Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test.
 
