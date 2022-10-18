Rajasthan girl tops CUET 2022 with 100% marks, aspires to become IAS

CUET 2022 topper Ankita Lothiya

Ankita Lothiya scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, held for the first time for admission into Delhi University. Ankita is a native of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and she has secured full marks, 200/200 in three subjects including-- English, geography, and political science. In history and general studies, she scored 97 and 80 percentile respectively.

Ankita aspires to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in history or political science in either of the three top DU colleges — St Stephen’s College, Hindu, and Lady Shri Ram College. Ankita aims to crack the UPSC civil services exam in future, as reported by News18. Ankita took the CUET on July 15 and 19. Initially.

Ankita started her CUET preparations after June 15 and went chapter-wise. As the syllabus for board exam was reduced by 30 per cent this year, she started her preparation by covering the missed syllabus and then started the term 2 syllabi. She used to dedicate 6-7 hours regularly in the preparation for CUET 2022.

The daughter of a government school teacher, she was always a brilliant student throughout her scholastic journey. She scored 93.67 per cent in class 10 and 95.2 per cent in class 12 with humanities (history, pol, geo, English, and physical education).

Ankita initially wanted to appear for the Rajasthan judiciary exam, but now, she aims to prepare for one of the most competitive exams in the country, UPSC, in her second year of college.