Rajasthan Police Exam City Slip 2025: Intimation slip out at rajasthan.gov.in, here's how you can download; Admit card to release on...

EDUCATION
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 Admit Card: The exam body has released the intimation slip. Candidates can access the official portal using their SSO ID to view and download the slip, which indicates the city assigned for their examination. Read here to know other details.
The Rajasthan Police has released the city intimation slip for the upcoming Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates can access the official portal using their SSO ID to view and download the slip, which indicates the city assigned for their examination.
As per the official schedule, admit cards will be available for download starting September 11. The examination is slated for September 13 and 14 and will be administered offline using the OMR format.
The city information slip provides candidates with advance notice of the examination city. This early information allows applicants to make travel and other necessary preparations before the official admit card is released.
Detailed information, including reporting time, roll number, and the precise venue, will be provided exclusively on the admit card and will not be included on the city intimation slip.
To access the city information slip, applicants need to sign in through the official portal at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 1: Open the official website at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in using your SSO ID and password.You can also enter your application number along with your date of birth.
Step 3: Select the link titled ‘Rajasthan Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2025’.
Step 4: Download the slip, save it securely and check the details of your allotted city carefully.
Candidates can log in using either their SSO ID and password or by entering their application number and date of birth.
Upon downloading the slip, candidates should carefully review all details to confirm their accuracy.
Important note: Students should note that the admit card can be downloaded from the Rajasthan Police's official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in, starting from September 11.
The admit card is a mandatory requirement for entry into the examination venue. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card to be allowed to take the exam.