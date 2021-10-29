Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2021: 4438 Vacancies announced - Find out Eligibility, Selection Process

The government of Rajasthan has invited applications for Police Constables for the posts of General, Driver and Police Telecom. As per the notification, the application process for these posts will begin on November 10 and end on December 3.

Under this recruitment drive, the department is looking to hire at least 4438 individuals. According to the notification, the applicant should have SSO ID (Single Sign-On). If the applicant does not have an SSO ID, then he can create an SSO ID at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who wish to apply for these positions can do so by visiting the official website - https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Required Eligibility:

- The minimum qualification for the post of constable in district police is a class 12 pass

- The minimum qualification for the post of constable in RAC and MBC battalion is class 10 pass

- Police Telecommunication - Class 12 pass in Science with Physics and Maths.

- Application for the post of Constable Driver should have a driving license made one year ago.

Selection Process:

After the written test, candidates will be called for their physical efficiency test. Male candidates will be asked to run five kilometres in 25 minutes. At the same time, women candidates will have to run five kilometres in 35 minutes.

Once the candidate has cleared his/her written and physical test, they will be called for document verification.