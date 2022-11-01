Rajasthan BSTC Result: Panjiyak Pre DElEd 2022 Result to release soon at panjiyakpredeled.in

File Photo

Rajasthan Pre Diploma Elementary Education Entrance Examination, Pre DElEd Result 2022 is expected to be released today - November 1, 2022. Also known as the Rajasthan BSTC Result, the date of the same was announced by the state’s education minister yesterday. The time of the result has not been confirmed yet.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their Rajasthan BSTC Result on the official website - www.panjiyakpredeled.in. Announcing the date, state Education Minister Dr Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted that the Pre DElEd Results would be released on November 1, 2022. The minister, however, did not give the exact time and said that the result would be released sometime in the afternoon.

For the unversed, a total of 5,99,249 candidates appeared for the examination this year which was conducted on October 8, 2022, in pen-and-paper mode.

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is conducted for entry into DElEd (General/Sanskrit) courses available at several public and private teacher education institutes. Candidates from the general category must secure 50 percent of marks and those in the reserved categories must secure at least 45 percent of marks.

The examination is a multiple choice-based question paper. A total of 200 questions of 3 marks each are asked and there is no negative marking.