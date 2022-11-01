Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Rajasthan BSTC Result: Panjiyak Pre DElEd 2022 Result to release soon at panjiyakpredeled.in

Once released, candidates will be able to check their Rajasthan BSTC Result on the official website - www.panjiyakpredeled.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Rajasthan BSTC Result: Panjiyak Pre DElEd 2022 Result to release soon at panjiyakpredeled.in
File Photo

Rajasthan Pre Diploma Elementary Education Entrance Examination, Pre DElEd Result 2022 is expected to be released today - November 1, 2022. Also known as the Rajasthan BSTC Result, the date of the same was announced by the state’s education minister yesterday. The time of the result has not been confirmed yet. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check their Rajasthan BSTC Result on the official website - www.panjiyakpredeled.in. Announcing the date, state Education Minister Dr Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted that the Pre DElEd Results would be released on November 1, 2022. The minister, however, did not give the exact time and said that the result would be released sometime in the afternoon.

READ | JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam registrations begin at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, check important dates, steps to apply

For the unversed, a total of 5,99,249 candidates appeared for the examination this year which was conducted on October 8, 2022, in pen-and-paper mode. 

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is conducted for entry into DElEd (General/Sanskrit) courses available at several public and private teacher education institutes. Candidates from the general category must secure 50 percent of marks and those in the reserved categories must secure at least 45 percent of marks.

READ | World Vegan Day 2022: How vegan is different from vegetarian, know health benefits

The examination is a multiple choice-based question paper. A total of 200 questions of 3 marks each are asked and there is no negative marking.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.