Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 DECLARED at panjiyakpredeled.in: Here's how and where to check

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Pre Diploma Elementary Education Entrance Examination, Pre DElEd Result 2022 has been declared today (November 1) at the official website-- panjiyakpredeled.in. For the unversed, a total of 5,99,249 candidates appeared for the examination this year which was conducted on October 8, in pen-and-paper mode.

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is conducted for entry into DElEd (General/Sanskrit) courses available at several public and private teacher education institutes. Candidates from the general category must secure 50 percent of marks and those in the reserved categories must secure at least 45 percent of marks.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Resul 2022: How to check