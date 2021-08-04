Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre D EI Ed exam dates released - read details

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has released the BSTC Exam 2021 dates. The Rajasthan Pre D EI Ed exam is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2021, at various centres spread across the state.

The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan shared this information on its official Twitter handle. All COVID-19 protocols will be maintained during the exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSTC - predeled.com, to get the latest updates on the exam.

"Pre D El Ed examination 2021 will be held on August 31 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the designated centers in all the districts of the state with the compliance of the guidelines of COVID-19," the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan tweeted on Wednesday.

The online registration process for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021 began on June 9, 2021, and was concluded on July 29, 2021. The last date to edit the application form was till August 2, 2021.

The Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan conducts the Pre D El Ed exam for eligible candidates seeking admission in a two-year diploma in elementary education, D El Ed course.

About the exam

It is also known as Basic School Teaching Certificate 2021 that will be conducted tentatively in August 2021.

The Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021 will be conducted by the Directorate of Elementary Education Campus, Bikaner at the state level.

Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) exam is conducted in offline mode for a duration of 3 hours - 2 pm to 5 pm.

Rajasthan BSTC exam is conducted every year, for admission of eligible candidates in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme.

Candidates applying must check their eligibility before applying for the BSTC exam.