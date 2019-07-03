Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Results for D.El.Ed program released, check @ bstc2019.org

Rajasthan Department of Education released the results for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course(BSTC) examination on July 3. Interested candidates can check their results on the official website- bstc2019.org.

On May 26, the examination was conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process based on the BSTC examination.

The counselling process is expected to be held in the second week of July.

General category candidates need to secure 50% marks whereas reserved category candidates should attain 45% marks in order to clear the examination.

Steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website- bstc2019.org

2. Click on the link 'download Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result'

3. A PDF file with a list of candidates will appear.

4. Download and take a print out for future reference

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam is held every year to offer admission to candidates in the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.