Rajasthan Board Result 2023 date, time: RBSE Class 10, 12 results to be out on this date at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

File photo

The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to declare the result of the Rajasthan Board classes 10th and 12th exam 2023 soon. Once released, students can check the results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per media reports, the board is expected to announce the RBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 by May 20. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

The RBSE class 10th exams 2023 were conducted from 16th March 2023 to 13th April 2023. The RBSE class 12th exams were conducted from 9th March to 12th April 2023. The practical examination for class 12th was held from 19th January to 18th February 2023.

RBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2023: Steps to check