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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Scorecards to announced on March 31, check how to download, timing and more

RBSE will declare Rajasthan Class 12 results 2026 on March 31 at 10 am. Around 8.2 lakh students await results across Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Scorecards to announced on March 31, check how to download, timing and more
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Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the Class 12 board examination results on March 31, 2026, at 10 am. The declaration will take place at the District Collector’s Office in Udaipur. State Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar will formally release the results, accompanied by senior board officials, including administrator Shakti Singh Rathore and secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore.

In a significant move, results for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce, will be declared simultaneously.

Large Number of Students Await Results

This year saw a substantial number of candidates registering for the examinations, around 8.5 lakh students enrolled, with nearly 8.2 lakh appearing for the tests. The Arts stream accounted for the majority of candidates, with approximately 6 lakh students. The Science stream had about 2.3 lakh examinees, while more than 30,000 students appeared for the Commerce stream.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted between February 12 and March 11, 2026, across multiple centres in the state.

Where and How to Check Results

  1. Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to avoid any last-minute inconvenience while accessing their results.

Option for Re-evaluation

For those who are not satisfied with their marks, the board will provide an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. Applications can be submitted online within a specified time frame after the results are declared.

However, it is important to note that only theory papers are eligible for re-evaluation. Marks awarded for practical exams and internal assessments will remain unchanged.

Awaiting a Crucial Milestone

The announcement of RBSE Class 12 results marks a crucial academic milestone for students, as it will play a key role in determining their higher education and career paths. With lakhs of students eagerly waiting, the results day is expected to bring both excitement and anticipation across Rajasthan.

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