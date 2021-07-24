Rajasthan Board RBSE class 12 result 2021 DECLARED at rajresults.nic.in â€“Direct link

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared RBSE Class 12 result 2021. The RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 results of 9.5 lakh students has been announced today. The RBSE results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts are now declared and are available on the official website.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has announced Rajasthan Board Result for Class 12 results at 4 pm. Students can check their RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2021 online at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Class 12 results were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The Rajasthan Board later released the evaluation criteria. Nearly, 12 lakh students had registered for the Rajasthan Board's 10th, about 9 lakh students had registered for RBSE 12th exam.

The education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra has declared the result along with the chairman of the board Dr D P Jaroli.

For Class 12 theory exams, students' performance in the Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration. 45 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 20 per cent to class 11 performance, and another 20 per cent to class 12 internal exam marks.

Also read Rajasthan Board RBSE class 12 Result 2021 declared, how to check BSER results if official website crashes

- RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

ï»¿- Go to the official site of Rajasthan results on rajresults.nic.in.

- On the home page, click on the result link.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the RBSE 12th Result 2021 and download it.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.