FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list

How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks

LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for multinational energy company

Best Company for Medical Insurance in India: Which One Should You Trust?

FLiCKA's Viral Moment: India's First 20-Foot Silk Touch Primer Billboard

Why did HDFC Bank CEO Atanu Chakraborty resign? Company appoints law firms to probe

BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers

How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seeke

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here

Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global

PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare

PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid sec

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026:This year, the Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. Check steps to download scorecard here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the Rajasthan Board Class 10th results 2026 today. The press conference, held at the board headquarters, revealed the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and details about supplementary exams. 

94.23% is the overall pass percentage for RBSE 10th result 2026, of which Girls' pass percentage: 94.20% and Boys' pass percentage: 93.63%

This year, the Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Earlier, the board had planned to release the results by March 20 and then by March 23. After the results are declared, RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools, and students will need to collect them from their respective institutions.
 

Steps to Check RBSE 10th Result 2026

Rajasthan Board releases the RBSE 10th result 2026 online on its official website. 

  • Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
  • Click on 'Examination Results'
  • A new page will open
  • Click on the relevant link to check RBSE Class 10 Results 2026
  • Enter your roll number
  • Download your RBSE 10th Result 2026.
 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board declares Class 10th results
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seeke
Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography
Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography
Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks
Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference
LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for multinational energy company
LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for energy company
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global
PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare
PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid sec
Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade
Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement