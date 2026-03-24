Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list
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EDUCATION
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026:This year, the Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. Check steps to download scorecard here.
Rajasthan RBSE 10th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the Rajasthan Board Class 10th results 2026 today. The press conference, held at the board headquarters, revealed the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and details about supplementary exams.
94.23% is the overall pass percentage for RBSE 10th result 2026, of which Girls' pass percentage: 94.20% and Boys' pass percentage: 93.63%
This year, the Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Earlier, the board had planned to release the results by March 20 and then by March 23. After the results are declared, RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools, and students will need to collect them from their respective institutions.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 10वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी होने पर सभी सफल विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्जवल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं प्रेषित करता है। @Rajasthanboard !! #RajasthanBoard ll #10thClassresult ll #rbse— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) March 24, 2026
Rajasthan Board releases the RBSE 10th result 2026 online on its official website.