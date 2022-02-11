RBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams to THIS date - Date sheet to release soon

In an announcement made on Thursday, February 10, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) have been postponed.

Earlier, the exams were supposed to begin from the first week of March but now as per the revised timetable, the exams will now begin on March 24. However, the new date sheet has not been released officially.

Even class 12 practical exams that were scheduled to begin on January 17 will not be conducted from February 15 to 28 for regular students and February 21 to 28 for private candidates.

According to authorities, more than 20 lakh students will take the class 10 and 12 board exams this year from 6074 centres. Notably, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held offline.