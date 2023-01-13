Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 Dates: RBSE class 10th, 12th exam date sheet RELEASED

File photo

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) has released the date sheet or timetable for Classes 10, 12, 5 and 8 board exams, 2023 soon. Datesheet can be downloaded from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10 examination will begin on March 16 and will continue till April 11, 2023, the Class 12 BSER board 2023 exams will be held from March 9 to April 12. The duration of the Rajasthan board Class 10 and 12 exams is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. The Rajasthan board official social media handle has made the Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets available.

RBSE Rajasthan board exam date sheet: How to download

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the date sheet link. Or go to the board exam portal and check date sheets.

Download the PDF file.

Take a printout of the date sheet.

READ: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 application form correction begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet

March 16, 2023: English

March 21, 2023: Hindi

March 25, 2023: Social Science

March 29, 2023: Science

April 3, 2023: Mathematics

April 8, 2023: Third Language

April 11, 2023: Food Processing, Tourism and Hospitality, Banking, Financial Service and Insurance, et