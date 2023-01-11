Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 Dates: RBSE class 10th, 12th exam date sheet likely to be released SOON

File photo

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) to release the date sheet or timetable for Classes 10, 12, 5 and 8 board exams, 2023 soon. Once published, datesheet can be downloaded from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, RBSE has not released any notification in this regard yet.

Students should also keep checking the Twitter page of School Education Minister B D Kalla, as he could make an announcement.

When released, download the RBSE 10th, 12th date sheet by following these steps:

RBSE Rajasthan board exam date sheet: How to download

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the date sheet link. Or go to the board exam portal and check date sheets.

Download the PDF file.

Take a printout of the date sheet.

In 2022, around 20 lakh students appeared for Class 10, 12 exam in Rajasthan. Class 10 final exam were conducted from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Class 12 final exams were held from March 24 to April 26