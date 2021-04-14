Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 POSTPONED for class 10, 12 students - Latest updates

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: After CBSE, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday has postponed Class 10, 12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

Students of classes 8th, 9th, and 11th will be promoted without examinations, the state government said.

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after discussions with Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra because of the second wave of coronavirus infection, the state government said in a statement.

The decisions were taken on a day when the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the class 10 examination and deferred the class 12 examination to beyond mid-June.

RBSE on Tuesday had decided to promote students of class 6 and 7 to the successive classes without conducting the annual examinations. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the state board will promote students of class VI and VII based on internal assessments, which will be conducted by the respective schools.

The move by the RBSE comes two days after it claimed that Board exams and REET will be conducted as per schedule on May 6 and June 20, respectively. The board had already released the timetable for class 10th and 12th board exams.

States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have already postponed board exam dates.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Tuesday saw a new high of 5,528 Covid cases, out of which the highest number was registered in Jaipur, at 989.

This was the third day when the Covid tally crossed the 5,000 mark, taking the state's active cases to 40,690. The toll on Tuesday was also the highest till date, with 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours.