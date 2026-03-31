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Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED: Check RBSE Class 12 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. know how to download scorecard

RBSE has announced Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams from its Ajmer headquarters.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 10:22 AM IST

Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED: Check RBSE Class 12 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. know how to download scorecard
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The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 results during a press conference held at its Ajmer headquarters. Scores for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams have been published. Around 9 lakh students who took the exams can access their results on the official website.

Large-Scale Examination Across the State

According to board officials, approximately 9,10,009 candidates had registered for the senior secondary examinations. To conduct the exams smoothly, the board set up 6,194 centres across Rajasthan. The examination cycle began with the Psychology paper and continued with other subjects as per the schedule.

Steps to Access Results Online

Students can check their scores through the official RBSE website by using their roll numbers. The process is straightforward:

  1. Visit the official RBSE portal
  2. Click on the Class 12 result link for 2026
  3. Enter your roll number in the required field
  4. Submit the details to view your result
  5. Download and save the provisional marksheet

Students are advised to keep a copy of their result for future academic use.

Information Included in Marksheet

The online marksheet will display key academic details such as:

  1. Student’s name and roll number
  2. Subject-wise marks obtained
  3. Total score
  4. Division and overall percentage

These details are essential for college admissions and further documentation.

No Provision for Name-Wise Results

The board has clarified that results will not be accessible by name. Students who have misplaced their roll numbers must reach out to their respective schools for assistance. Schools will also make results available through their notice boards, offering an alternative way to access scores.

Advisory for Students

After downloading their results, students should carefully verify all the details mentioned. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately inform their school authorities or contact the board for corrections.

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LPG crisis in India: Hyderabad LPG black market racket uncovered; 10 arrested, 414 cylinders seized
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