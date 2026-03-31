Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED: Check RBSE Class 12 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. know how to download scorecard

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EDUCATION
RBSE has announced Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams from its Ajmer headquarters.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 results during a press conference held at its Ajmer headquarters. Scores for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams have been published. Around 9 lakh students who took the exams can access their results on the official website.
According to board officials, approximately 9,10,009 candidates had registered for the senior secondary examinations. To conduct the exams smoothly, the board set up 6,194 centres across Rajasthan. The examination cycle began with the Psychology paper and continued with other subjects as per the schedule.
Students can check their scores through the official RBSE website by using their roll numbers. The process is straightforward:
Students are advised to keep a copy of their result for future academic use.
The online marksheet will display key academic details such as:
These details are essential for college admissions and further documentation.
The board has clarified that results will not be accessible by name. Students who have misplaced their roll numbers must reach out to their respective schools for assistance. Schools will also make results available through their notice boards, offering an alternative way to access scores.
After downloading their results, students should carefully verify all the details mentioned. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately inform their school authorities or contact the board for corrections.