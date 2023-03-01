Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Revised date sheet out rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, how to download

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has released the revised date sheet for the Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 exams 2023. The Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023 were earlier scheduled to begin on April 3 which has now been postponed to begin on April 4. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023 can check the revised timetable from the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam date was changed because Mahavir Jayanti falls on the same day (April 3). The remaining schedule for Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 remains unchanged. BSER Ajmer is likely to release the admit card for classes 10 and 12th anytime soon.

Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: How to download