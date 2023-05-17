Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Representational Image

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will release the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17 by 12 pm. Students can check their Class 8 results via the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once they are made available.

“The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination,” State school education minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted.

Rajasthan schools held their 8th class board exams on April 17. Students are requested to enter their login credentials to get their results online.

How to check your RBSE Board 8th class results through SMS?

Type RESULT <space> RAJ8<Roll number> Send it to 56263. An SMS alert will be sent to the designated phone number as a result.

Websites to check results for RBSE Board 8th class: