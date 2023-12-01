Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE class 10th and 12th exam date announced, check datesheet here

The Rajasthan Board exam dates were announced through the Twitter handle of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the exam dates for RBSE Class 10, and 12 board exam 2024. The Rajasthan Board exam 2024 for class 10th and class 12th will be held from February 15 to April 10. However, the Board is yet to release the detailed date sheet.

There were 10,66,300 students who appeared for the test last year. 90.49% was the overall pass percentage. The girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 91.31%. The boy's pass percentage was 89.78%. In year 2023, 95.65% of students in the Science stream and 96.60% of students in the Commerce stream passed the exam.