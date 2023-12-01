Headlines

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Instructions given to police to provide security everywhere, says CM Siddaramaiah

Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE class 10th and 12th exam date announced, check datesheet here

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Instructions given to police to provide security everywhere, says CM Siddaramaiah

10 sign, symptoms of magnesium deficiency

Most consecutive wins in PKL history

6 blockbusters Amitabh Bachchan rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Sridevi, but this superstar was Yash Chopra's first choice for Chandni, she rejected her the role as...

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

HomeEducation

Education

Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE class 10th and 12th exam date announced, check datesheet here

The Rajasthan Board exam dates were announced through the Twitter handle of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the exam dates for RBSE Class 10, and 12 board exam 2024. The Rajasthan Board exam 2024 for class 10th and class 12th will be held from February 15 to April 10. However, the Board is yet to release the detailed date sheet.

The Rajasthan Board exam dates were announced through the Twitter handle of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer.

There were 10,66,300 students who appeared for the test last year. 90.49% was the overall pass percentage. The girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 91.31%. The boy's pass percentage was 89.78%. In year 2023, 95.65% of students in the Science stream and 96.60% of students in the Commerce stream passed the exam.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 24,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,000 off, check details

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE