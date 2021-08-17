Railways jobs: Over 1,600 vacancies in North Central divisions, check direct link

If you are looking for a job in Railways then this news is for you. The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has issued a notification regarding the vacancies for Act Apprentices. Interested candidates from across the country can visit RRc's official website to apply.

A total of 1,664 posts at multiple divisions like Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop are to be filled through the recruitment. The official website for applying is https://www.rrcpryj.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021 jobs

Prayagraj division: 703 vacant posts in mechanical and electrical departments.

Agra division: 296 vacant posts

Jhansi division: 480 vacant posts

Jhansi workshop division: 185 vacant posts

The minimum age for applying has been set as 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years. Certain relaxations in age will be provided as well.

For educational qualifications, the notification states that the applicant should have passed Class 10 with at leasr of 50% marks. For Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, the minimum educational qualification is a Class 8 pass certificate along with National Trade Certificate or ITI Certification.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. It is free for SC, ST, PWD and women applicants.

You can visit this link to apply online - http://rrcprjapprentices.in/