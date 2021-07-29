North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 10th pass, job without exam - check other details

The North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh division is conducting a recruitment drive and has invited applications for as many as 1664 vacancies. Candidates can apply for vacancies on rrcpryj.org.

The Indian Railways' NCR division has vacancies for training in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the NCR jurisdiction (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop) for the year 2020-21.

ITI and Class 10th Pass candidates can apply for North Central Railway Apprentice recruitment 2021 from August 2, 2021.

Important dates:

Opening date of online application - August 2, 2021Last date of online application - September 1, 2021

Age limit:

The age of the candidate applying should be 15 to 24 years.

Fees:

Candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 100. Women applicants, candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories need not pay a fee.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must be 10th pass or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks.

For Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman, & Carpenter posts, candidates need to have passed 8th class & ITI (Industrial Training Institute)/ Trade Certificate.