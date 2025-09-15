Viral video: Salman Khan trolls himself, says '3 expressions pe chal raha hu main', calls him, Aamir Khan 'little stars' for this reason
Gujarat Titans' star pacer clinches ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025, his name is...
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia breakup, new video goes viral
Railway RRB Section Controller notification released; check eligibility, exam pattern, direct LINK to apply here
After IPL win, Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone lifts Duleep Trophy after 11 years
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver who killed Finance ministry official taken into custody
Loved Mirai? Don't miss THESE VFX-packed Indian films, number 4 was box-office sensation
Maruti Swift and Dzire prices drop by up to Rs 1.6 lakh ahead of festive season - Check new price list inside
Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death, lost father just a month later: 'I didn't answer her...'
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man in Texas? Details here
EDUCATION
The RRB recruitment is being conducted under CEN 04/2025 to fill 368 vacancies.
RRB Section Controller: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for the post of Section Controller from September 15, 2025, onwards. Eligible graduates can now fill out the RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025 online through their regional RRB portals. The RRB recruitment is being conducted under CEN 04/2025 to fill 368 vacancies. The Section Controller is a key role in ensuring smooth train operations across Indian Railways. The last date to apply for the post is October 14.
1. Visit your regional RRB official website.
2. Click on the "RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025" link.
3. Register with your basic details (Name, Email, Mobile Number).
4. Log in using your Registration ID & Password.
5. Fill in personal, educational, and contact information.
6. Upload required documents
7. Pay the application fee
8. Preview all details and click Submit.
9. Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Get a direct link to apply HERE.