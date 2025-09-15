Railway RRB Section Controller notification released; check eligibility, exam pattern, direct LINK to apply here

The RRB recruitment is being conducted under CEN 04/2025 to fill 368 vacancies.

RRB Section Controller: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for the post of Section Controller from September 15, 2025, onwards. Eligible graduates can now fill out the RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025 online through their regional RRB portals. The RRB recruitment is being conducted under CEN 04/2025 to fill 368 vacancies. The Section Controller is a key role in ensuring smooth train operations across Indian Railways. The last date to apply for the post is October 14.

Steps to Apply for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025

1. Visit your regional RRB official website.

2. Click on the "RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025" link.

3. Register with your basic details (Name, Email, Mobile Number).

4. Log in using your Registration ID & Password.

5. Fill in personal, educational, and contact information.

6. Upload required documents

7. Pay the application fee

8. Preview all details and click Submit.

9. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Get a direct link to apply HERE.