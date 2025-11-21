FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Railway RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result Date: Scorecard to be released today? Here's step-by-step guide to check results

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the NTPC undergraduate results today, as confirmed by senior official. How to check results? Know here:

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Railway RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result Date: Scorecard to be released today? Here's step-by-step guide to check results
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the NTPC undergraduate results today, as confirmed by senior official. On the announcement of the results, a senior official said, “We are trying to upload the NTPC result today. Our team has been on it since yesterday, ironing out the last details. The RRB NTPC UG level CBT 1 result should be out by today.”

The Computer-based Test (CBT 1) examinations was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025. Candidates who qualify CBT-1 examination held for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk posts will appear for CBT-II examination while students who clear posts like Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist will have to appear for "Typing Skill Test" in the next second stage of selection process. Later, the candidates will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

There are 3,445 vaccancies, including 2,022 for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk vacancies. 

How to check results

  1. Visit the official website of RRBs.
  2. Click on the link for the RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the homepage. 
  3. Locate the region-wise result link under the name of “NTPC Undergraduate Result CEN 06/2024″.
  4. Click on the link, then the result PDF will open.
  5. Find roll number using Ctrl+F.
  6. Download and save the result PDF.

 

