Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in. Examination was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025, to fill 3,445 vacancies.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC UG 2025 result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC UG 2025 result from the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Examination was conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025, to fill 3,445 vacancies. The result is expected to be announced before the first week of October, 2025. However, RRB has not announced any official date regarding the result declaration.
The CBT 1 examination for NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) undergraduate posts under notification CEN-06/2024 was conducted nationwide between August 7 and September 9.
RRB has already released the answer key and response sheets for the examination on September 15, 2025 and objections against the answer key were allowed until September 20, 2025.