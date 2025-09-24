Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final
Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots
Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace
Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics
India slams Pakistan's double standards, accuses country of bombing own people, supporting terrorism at UNHRC
UPI Alert: New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change for you
Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba nights you can’t miss
EDUCATION
Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage recruitment process involving computer-based tests (CBTs), skill assessments, document checks, and medical fitness examinations.
RRB NTPC 2025 notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notification for the NTPC 2025-26 recruitment drive. The board has announced a total of 8,875 vacancies, including Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk, and others. This drive aims to fill graduate and undergraduate level positions across various Indian Railways zones under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).
The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment offers posts of Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Trains Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Traffic Assistant, and others. The notification includes 5,817 vacancies in NTPC (Graduate) and 3,058 vacancies in NTPC (Undergraduate) for 2025. Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage recruitment process involving computer-based tests (CBTs), skill assessments, document checks, and medical fitness examinations.
The notification was published on September 23, but the application window is expected to open sometime between October and November. The final date for submissions is expected toward the end of November or December. Once open, candidates can apply for the posts on the official RRB regional websites.
READ | Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details