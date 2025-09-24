Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more

Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage recruitment process involving computer-based tests (CBTs), skill assessments, document checks, and medical fitness examinations.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more
RRB NTPC 2025 notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notification for the NTPC 2025-26 recruitment drive. The board has announced a total of 8,875 vacancies, including Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk, and others. This drive aims to fill graduate and undergraduate level positions across various Indian Railways zones under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

RRB NTPC 2025 Posts

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment offers posts of Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Trains Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Traffic Assistant, and others. The notification includes 5,817 vacancies in NTPC (Graduate) and 3,058 vacancies in NTPC (Undergraduate) for 2025. Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage recruitment process involving computer-based tests (CBTs), skill assessments, document checks, and medical fitness examinations.

RRB NTPC 2025 Application Date

The notification was published on September 23, but the application window is expected to open sometime between October and November. The final date for submissions is expected toward the end of November or December. Once open, candidates can apply for the posts on the official RRB regional websites.

Age limits

  1. Undergraduate posts require applicants to be aged 18–30 years
  2. Graduate posts have an upper age limit of 33 years.
  3. Age relaxations apply as per government norms for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen.

RRB NTPC Selection Process

  1. The selection process includes two computer-based tests (CBT-1 and CBT-2), followed by skill tests or typing/aptitude tests where applicable.
  2. Shortlisted candidates will then undergo document verification and a medical examination.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

  1. CBT-1 will serve as a screening test with a total of 100 questions (40 from General Awareness, 30 each from Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning), to be completed in 90 minutes.
  2. CBT-2, which is post-specific, will consist of 120 questions (50 from General Awareness, 35 from Mathematics, and 35 from General Intelligence & Reasoning), also to be attempted within 90 minutes. There is a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in both CBTs.

READ | Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

