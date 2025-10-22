RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Short notice released for 2570 vacancies, registration process to begin on...; check details

The selection process will include CBT 1, CBT 2, document verification, and a medical examination, after which the final merit list will be published.

Railway RRB: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued a short notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, and other posts under the RRB JE Recruitment 2025. The online application process will start on October 31 and close on November 30, 2025.

How many vacancies are there under the RRB JE Recruitment 2025?

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,570 vacancies. Applicants must be between 18 and 36 years of age as on January 1, 2026, to be eligible for the examination.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The selection process will include CBT 1, CBT 2, document verification, and a medical examination, after which the final merit list will be published. Candidates should refer to the detailed RRB JE Notification 2025 for complete information regarding eligibility and other requirements. The initial pay ranges from Rs 29,300 to Rs 38,400 per month.

RRB JE Recruitment Eligibility

Degree/ Diploma in engineering or equivalent eligibility from any recognised university/ board/institution in India.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, EBC, Female, and Transgender candidates need to pay Rs 250. Candidates who appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will receive a refund of Rs 400 for General, OBC, and EWS categories and Rs 250 for SC, ST, EBC, Female, and Transgender categories.