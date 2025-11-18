Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here

The RRB Group D 2025 exam city slips will be released on November 19.

RRB Group D Exam Date: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have announced the new date of the RRB Group D 2025 exam. The board said the Railway Group D 2025 exam will be conducted from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from November 17 to December 31, 2025. Over 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the Group D recruitment under notification CEN 08/2024.

RRB Group D Exam City slips

The RRB Group D 2025 exam city slips will be released on November 19. "The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be live from 19.11.2025 or earlier on the official websites of all RRBs," the board in its latest statement. SMS and Emails are being sent to candidates, whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications.

RRB Group D Exam Admit Card

"Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation LINK," RRB said in a statement.

RRB Group D Exam Date

In August this year, the RRBs announced a tentative computer-based test (CBT) schedule. It said that the exams will be conducted between November 17 and the end of December 2025. However, due to a legal challenge related to eligibility criteria, the exam preparations were halted. It was first taken up in the Delhi High Court and later transferred to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

CAT decision on RRB Group D Exam

On November 12, 2025, the CAT dismissed the petition, affirming that both Class 10th-pass and ITI-qualified candidates remain eligible for the Level-1 posts. The ruling lifted all legal barriers and gave RRBs a clear path to conduct the exam.