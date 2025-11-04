Railway RRB Group D Exam 2025 Postponed? Viral notice says exams to now be conducted on...

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
EDUCATION
The RRB Group D Exam is originally scheduled to begin on 17th November 2025 and continue till 31st December 2025.
RRB Group D Exam Date: Lakhs of candidates are early waiting for the final decision by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on the RRB Group D Exam 2025. The exam was originally scheduled to begin on 17th November 2025 and continue till 31st December 2025. However, the Delhi High Court imposed a stay order after a contempt petition was filed. Following this, the matter was taken up by the CAT, which directed the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to withhold further proceedings until a final verdict is delivered. The CAT decision is scheduled to come on Tuesday.
As candidates are waiting for the CAT decision, a notice is going viral on social media. According to the notice, the date of the RRB Group D exam has been rescheduled to 4 January 2026 to 17 March 2026. However, the RRB will publish the confirmed exam date on its official website once the matter is resolved. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with authentic notifications and avoid relying on viral posts. Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D 2025 exam should keep checking official sources for accurate details.
The RRB Group D exam 2025 pattern for CBT will have 100 multiple-choice questions covering Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The exam duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates with a scribe). There will be a one-third negative marking for every wrong answer.