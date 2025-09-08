Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Declared: Check official CBT exam schedule CEN 08/2024 here

This year, around 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D 2025 examination for various posts in level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay matrix under cen 08/2024.

RRB Group D Exam Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on the official website of RRBs. The RRB Group D exam will be conducted between November 17 and the end of December 2025, as per the official notice. The RRB Group D exam city slip will be released 10 days before the examination. The RRB Group D admit card 2025 will be released 4 days after the examination.

This year, around 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D 2025 examination for various posts in level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay matrix under cen 08/2024. The total number of notified vacancies for RRB Group D 2025 is 32438.

RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB Group D exam 2025 pattern for CBT will have 100 multiple-choice questions covering Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The exam duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates with a scribe). There will be a one-third negative marking for every wrong answer.