Railway RRB Group D exam CEN 08/2024 schedule out; CBT city slip, admit card expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the exam dates for the various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix under Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2024. As per the official notification, the RRB Group D exam will begin on November 17 and will conclude by the end of December.

Exam city slips and hall tickets will be released 10 and 4 days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Official Notification

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

RRB has announced the Railway Group D Exam Date 2025 under CEN 08/2024 for the hiring of Level 1 positions in a number of railway zones. According to the most recent announcement, the Railway Group D CBT exam will be administered in several shifts throughout India from November 17 to the end of December 2025. Using their registration credentials, candidates must download the Railway Group D Admit Card 2025 from the appropriate RRB regional websites four days before the exam date. It is recommended that candidates keep abreast of official announcements and thoroughly prepare for the CBT, the initial step in the RRB Group D selection process, which is followed by the PET, DV, and Medical Examination.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Steps to download Group D admit card 2025