Education

EDUCATION

Railway RRB Group D exam CEN 08/2024 schedule out; CBT city slip, admit card expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 08:39 AM IST

Railway RRB Group D exam CEN 08/2024 schedule out; CBT city slip, admit card expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in
Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the exam dates for the various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix under Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2024. As per the official notification, the RRB Group D exam will begin on November 17 and will conclude by the end of December.

Exam city slips and hall tickets will be released 10 and 4 days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies.

The CBT 1 exam is scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025, and RRB has issued the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025. Ten days before the exam, candidates who successfully applied for the posted positions will be able to download the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 by entering their registration number and password.  

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Official Notification

 

Exam dates for RRB Group D CBT have been announced. The RRB Group D CBT exam and the physical efficiency test (PET) for the shortlisted candidates will take place from November 17 to the end of December 2025. The official notice for the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 may be found here.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

RRB has announced the Railway Group D Exam Date 2025 under CEN 08/2024 for the hiring of Level 1 positions in a number of railway zones. According to the most recent announcement, the Railway Group D CBT exam will be administered in several shifts throughout India from November 17 to the end of December 2025. Using their registration credentials, candidates must download the Railway Group D Admit Card 2025 from the appropriate RRB regional websites four days before the exam date. It is recommended that candidates keep abreast of official announcements and thoroughly prepare for the CBT, the initial step in the RRB Group D selection process, which is followed by the PET, DV, and Medical Examination.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Steps to download Group D admit card 2025

  • Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Go to the CEN 08/2024 (Level-1) admit card link
  • Enter your login details and submit
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a printout for future reference
  Candidates are advised to visit the official website here.
