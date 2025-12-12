RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

The detailed notice regarding exam dates for RRB recruitments will be released soon.

RRB Calendar 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB recruitment calendar 2026-27. The calendar stated vacancies for ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, Paramedical and Group D posts. In the latest notification, only the RRB notification 2026 release months are mentioned. The detailed notice regarding exam dates for RRB recruitments will be released soon.

RRB Calendar 2026

As per the new notice, the RRB ALP 2026 notification is likely to be released in February. Whereas, for Technicians, JE/DMS/CMA and NTPC, notification will be issued in March, April, July and August 2026, respectively. Check RRB recruitment exams and the proposal of draft CEN below: