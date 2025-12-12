FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video

Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...

Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

Woman says boss questions sick leave, internet tells her to ‘mail and switch off’

Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS

Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'biggest worry' before T20 World Cup

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools

Tata ClassEdge & ENpower: Scaling Future Skills in Schools

IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad building

IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad build

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos

In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t

From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction

5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

The detailed notice regarding exam dates for RRB recruitments will be released soon.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 07:06 PM IST

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

RRB Calendar 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB recruitment calendar 2026-27. The calendar stated vacancies for ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, Paramedical and Group D posts. In the latest notification, only the RRB notification 2026 release months are mentioned. The detailed notice regarding exam dates for RRB recruitments will be released soon. 

RRB Calendar 2026

As per the new notice, the RRB ALP 2026 notification is likely to be released in February. Whereas, for Technicians, JE/DMS/CMA and NTPC, notification will be issued in March, April, July and August 2026, respectively. Check RRB recruitment exams and the proposal of draft CEN below:

  1. Assistant Loco Pilot - February 2026
  2. Technicians - March 2026
  3. Section Controller - April 2026
  4. JE/DMS/CMA - July 2026
  5. Paramedical Categories - July 2026
  6. Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate and Undergraduate) - August 2026
  7. Ministerial & Isolated Categories - September 2026
  8. Group D Level 1 - October 2026

G79hw2-ag-Aci2-Vx

G79hw3-Eag-AAJh-XH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools
Tata ClassEdge & ENpower: Scaling Future Skills in Schools
IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad building
IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad build
RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here
RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam sc
'Woh kaam adhura reh gaya': Hema Malini REVEALS one milestone Dharmendra wished to acheived: 'He was very serious about it'
'Woh kaam adhura reh gaya': Hema Malini REVEALS unfullfiled wish of Dharmendra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement