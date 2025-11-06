FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling, highest in 73 years

Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction

JNU Election Results 2025: Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls again, defeats ABVP in all 4 central posts

'Voted in both Delhi, Bihar': Opposition attacks Rakesh Sinha over 'vote chori' allegations, BJP hits back

India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it

WPL 2026: World Cup hero Deepti Sharma released; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana retained - Full retention list and purse left

Should public health emergency be declared in Delhi? PIL filed in Supreme Court over toxic air

Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply

Good news for Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Haq as Madhya Pradesh HC dismisses plea by Shah Bano's daughter to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch

PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling, highest in 73 years

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling

Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction

Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver

Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply

Railway vacancies: Selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification (DV) and a medical examination.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

RRB Railway Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently released a notification for 2,569 vacancies across various zones. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website - rrbapply.gov.in - till November 30, 2025.

Railway Recruitment Vacancies 2025

The recruitment drive includes posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

Eligibility Criteria

  1. Junior Engineer (JE): Candidates must possess a three-year diploma or B.Sc degree in Civil, Mechanical, Production, Automobile, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation & Control, Tools & Machining, Tools & Die Making, Computer Science, or Computer Engineering.
  2. Depot Material Superintendent (DMS): A three-year diploma in any branch of engineering is required.
  3. Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA): Candidates must hold a BSc degree with Physics and Chemistry, securing at least 45% marks.

Application Fee

Application fee for SC/ST, women, transgender, minority, and economically backward candidates is Rs 250 (refundable after appearing for CBT Stage 1, minus bank charges). For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 500 (Rs 400 refundable after appearing for CBT Stage 1, minus bank charges). The application fee must be paid online. Get a direct link to apply HERE.

Age Limit

Applicants should be below 33 years as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

READ | Railway RRB Group D Exam 2025 Postponed? Viral notice says exams to now be conducted on...

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification (DV) and a medical examination.

Exam Pattern

CBT Stage 1: 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks; duration - 90 minutes.
CBT Stage 2: 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks; duration - 120 minutes.
A negative marking of one-third marks will apply for each incorrect answer in both stages.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling, highest in 73 years
Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling
Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction
Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams
JNU Election Results 2025: Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls again, defeats ABVP in all 4 central posts
JNU Election Results 2025: Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls again, de
'Voted in both Delhi, Bihar': Opposition attacks Rakesh Sinha over 'vote chori' allegations, BJP hits back
'Voted in both Delhi, Bihar': Opposition attacks Rakesh Sinha over 'vote chori'
India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...
India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h
Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after the show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE