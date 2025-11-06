Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply

Railway vacancies: Selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification (DV) and a medical examination.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently released a notification for 2,569 vacancies across various zones. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website - rrbapply.gov.in - till November 30, 2025.

Railway Recruitment Vacancies 2025

The recruitment drive includes posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer (JE): Candidates must possess a three-year diploma or B.Sc degree in Civil, Mechanical, Production, Automobile, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation & Control, Tools & Machining, Tools & Die Making, Computer Science, or Computer Engineering. Depot Material Superintendent (DMS): A three-year diploma in any branch of engineering is required. Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA): Candidates must hold a BSc degree with Physics and Chemistry, securing at least 45% marks.

Application Fee

Application fee for SC/ST, women, transgender, minority, and economically backward candidates is Rs 250 (refundable after appearing for CBT Stage 1, minus bank charges). For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 500 (Rs 400 refundable after appearing for CBT Stage 1, minus bank charges). The application fee must be paid online. Get a direct link to apply HERE.

Age Limit

Applicants should be below 33 years as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification (DV) and a medical examination.

Exam Pattern

CBT Stage 1: 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks; duration - 90 minutes.

CBT Stage 2: 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks; duration - 120 minutes.

A negative marking of one-third marks will apply for each incorrect answer in both stages.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month.