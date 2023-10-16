Headlines

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 295 Apprentice posts at plwindianrailways.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on October 9 and will conclude on October 31, 2023.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Patiala Locomotive Works is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of PLW at plwindianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on October 9 and will conclude on October 31, 2023. 

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Electrician: 140 posts
  • Mechanic (Diesel): 40 posts
  • Machinist: 15 posts
  • Fitter: 75 posts
  • Welder: 25 posts

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed 10+ 2 and secured 50% marks in class 10th are eligible to apply. Those who are applying for Mechanic, Electrician, Machinist and Fitter must fall within the age bracket of 15 to 25 years. On the other hand, candidates applying for the Welder post must be between 15 to 22 years.

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
All the candidates applying for the post will have to pay Rs 100 as the processing fees. The processing fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PLW.

Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification

