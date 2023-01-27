Search icon
Railway recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Two days left to apply for 4103 posts, check salary, last date

Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment till January 29, 203 at scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

File photo

South Central Railway to conclude the recruitment process in two days for 4103 Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment till January 29, 203 at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

Online applications are invited for Apprenticeship in the trades of AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Painter etc. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website of South Eastern Railway, scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

As per the notification released by South Eastern Railway, a total of 4103 Apprentice vacancies will be filled for various trades. These include AC Mechanic - 250 posts, Carpenter - 18 posts, Diesel Mechanic - 531 posts, Electrician - 1019 posts, Electronic Mechanic - 92 posts, Fitter - 1460 posts, Machinist - 71 posts, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) - 05 posts, Mill Wright Maintenance (MMW) - 24 posts, Painter - 80 posts and Welder - 553 posts.

The age limit should be a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 24 years as on 30 December 2022. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. For complete information about educational qualifications and age limit, you can see the notification.

The online applications for South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 started on 30 December 2022. Eligible candidates can apply till January 29, 2023 till 5 PM. 

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

