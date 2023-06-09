Search icon
Railway Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for SECR 772 Apprentice posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 772 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is July 7, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

South East Central Railway, SECR is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 772 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is July 7, 2023. 

Vacancy Details
For Nagpur Division: 708 posts
For Workshop Motibagh: 64 posts

Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have completed class 10th exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks, in the aggregate, from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on June 6, 2023.

Selection Process
The selection process is based on a merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. 

The online application can be submitted online from June 8 to July 7. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to the Nagpur Division of SECR. 

SECR Recruitment 2023 notification

Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
