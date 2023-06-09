Railway Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for SECR 772 Apprentice posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

File photo

South East Central Railway, SECR is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 772 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is July 7, 2023.

Vacancy Details

For Nagpur Division: 708 posts

For Workshop Motibagh: 64 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have completed class 10th exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks, in the aggregate, from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on June 6, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on a merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

The online application can be submitted online from June 8 to July 7. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to the Nagpur Division of SECR.

