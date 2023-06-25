Headlines

Railway Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Application process to begin soon for RRC WR 3624 Apprentice posts

Candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 3624 posts in the organisation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. The registration process will begin on June 27. The last date to apply is July 26, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 3624 posts in the organisation.

In case of Direct Recruitment from the Open Market to Posts / Categories in Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900), Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will be given preference in filling up 20% vacancies on qualifying the requisite norms notified by RRB/RRC.

Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must be a Matriculate or 10th Class in the 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized Board. Candidate must have an ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade. Candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on July 26, 2023.

Selection process: Selection is based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

The application fee is Rs. 100 (Non-refundable). No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants.

RRC ER Recruitment 2023 notification

