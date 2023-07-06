Search icon
Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1104 posts at rrcgorakhpur.net, check North Eastern Railway application process

The registration process is already undwerway, was started on July 3. The last date to apply is August 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organization.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

North Eastern Railway is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC Gorakhpur at rrcgorakhpur.net. The registration process is already underway, and was started on July 3. The last date to apply is August 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organization.  

Vacancy Details
Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts
Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts
Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts
Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts
Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts
Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts
Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts
Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts
Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

On the date of the release of the notice, the applicant must have completed ITI in the notified trade and High School/10th grade with a minimum of 50%. The age restriction should range from 15 to 24 years old.

Selection Process

The selection method is based on the merit list, which is prepared by averaging the candidates' percentage marks from both the Matriculation (with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examinations, giving each exam equal weight.

Application Fees

Candidates will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs. 100. Candidates who are SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PwBD)/Women are excluded from paying the processing fee.

Detailed Notification 

