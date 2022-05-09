Railway Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced in South East Central Railway, know eligibility, selection process

File photo

South East Central Railway (SECR) Nagpur Division is inviting applications for 1044 Trade Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is June 03, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Trade Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 1044

Pay Scale: As per Apprenticeship rules

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Trade Wise Details

Nagpur Division: 980

Moti Bagh Workshop Nagpur: 64

Total: 696

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed the class 10th exam under the 10+2 system or its equivalent and must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the South East Central Railway’s website secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: May 04, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 03, 2022

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit List.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: secr.indianrailways.gov.in