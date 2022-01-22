Railway Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced in Northern Railway, apply at nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway is inviting applications for the posts of 29 Senior Residents Vacancy. Candidates can appear for Walk-in-Interview on February 04, 2022. Interested candidates can go through the notification on nr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Senior Residents (SR)
No. of Vacancy: 29
Pay Scale: Level – 11
Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Specialty Wise Details
Anaesthesia: 01
ENT: 01
General Medicine: 09
General Surgery: 04
Microbiology: 01
Obs and Gynae: 01
Orthopaedics: 02
Oncology: 01
Dental: 02
Casualty: 01
Pathology: 01
Paediatrics: 03
Radiology: 02
Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done Post Graduate Degree recognized by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty or Post Graduate Diploma recognized by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty.
Age Limit: 37 years
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may appear for Interview in prescribed Application form along with Self Declaration send by post to The Medical Director, Northern Railway Central Hospital, Basant Lane, New Delhi-110055 and Original and self-attested all relevant documents at the time of interview.
Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Date of Walk-in-Interview: February 03 and 04, 2022
Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.
Venue of Interview: Auditorium, 1st Floor, Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi-110055.
Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Notification: nr.indianrailways.gov.in