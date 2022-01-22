Railway Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced in Northern Railway, apply at nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway is inviting applications for the posts of 29 Senior Residents Vacancy. Candidates can appear for Walk-in-Interview on February 04, 2022. Interested candidates can go through the notification on nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Residents (SR)

No. of Vacancy: 29

Pay Scale: Level – 11

Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Specialty Wise Details

Anaesthesia: 01

ENT: 01

General Medicine: 09

General Surgery: 04

Microbiology: 01

Obs and Gynae: 01

Orthopaedics: 02

Oncology: 01

Dental: 02

Casualty: 01

Pathology: 01

Paediatrics: 03

Radiology: 02

Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done Post Graduate Degree recognized by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty or Post Graduate Diploma recognized by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty.

Age Limit: 37 years

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may appear for Interview in prescribed Application form along with Self Declaration send by post to The Medical Director, Northern Railway Central Hospital, Basant Lane, New Delhi-110055 and Original and self-attested all relevant documents at the time of interview.

Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Date of Walk-in-Interview: February 03 and 04, 2022

Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

Venue of Interview: Auditorium, 1st Floor, Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi-110055.

Northern Railway Senior Residents Recruitment 2022 Notification: nr.indianrailways.gov.in