Railway Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for Junior Technical Assistant posts, know how to apply

RRC North Central Railway Prayagraj to conclude the applications process soon for 20 Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) posts on a Contract basis in Civil Engg departments in the Construction organisation. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrcpryj.org.

RRC North Central Railway Junior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) (Works)

No. of Vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: 25000 to 30000/- (Per Month)

Category Wise Details

GEN: 08

OBC: 05

SC: 03

ST: 02

EWS: 02

Total: 20

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering OR B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration OR Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Civil engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

Age Limit: 18 to 33 years

Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets

For Gen/OBC: 100/-

For SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rrcpryj.org.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 08, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 18, 2022

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisted on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in educational qualification and will be called for screening and verification of original documents.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: rrcpryj.examtime.co.in